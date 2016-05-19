These Workouts Will Challenge Your Body and Your Mind

You know how important it is to move your body. And you've probably heard that mental stimulation is good for the brain. So why not kill two birds with one stone, and exercise your noggin while you're breaking a sweat? Here, five workouts that will help you do just that.

Boxing

This workout has been growing rapidly in popularity, and for good reason. Jabbing and kicking isn't just a great way to burn calories and build strength; complex boxing sequences give your mind a solid workout, too. If boxing gloves aren't your thing, many gyms offer classes that use light dumbbells instead.

Rock climbing

Conquering a climbing workout requires both mental and physical strength because your brain is responsible for mapping your route, while your body gets you from point A to B. Some people shy away from climbing because they worry it's too challenging for beginners. But climbing gyms typicall have walls with varying levels of difficulty, which makes it a great workout for all fit levels.

Batting practice

Hitting a batting cage is a fun activity to do with friends. The hand-eye coordination required to connect with the ball stimulates your mind and body at the same time. Just be sure to start out with a pitching machine set at a slower speed. Once you get the hang of it, you can move up to faster speeds.

Yoga boot camp

One of the hottest new fitness trends, this high-octane hybrid class not only tones your body, it also forces your brain to keep up with fact-paced circuits that incorporate cardio, strength-training, and stretching.

Hip-hop dance

No matter how experienced a dancer you are, hip-hop is a super fun way to work your bod and brain. In any class, you’ll be memorizing sequences and likely learning new moves, so your brain will be firing the entire time.

