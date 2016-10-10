4 Energizing Snacks to Fuel a Long Run

2015
Getty Images

What's your flavor? Whether you prefer running goo, bars, or chews, find your favorite new power source to keep your energy up during long runs.

October 10, 2016

If you're training for a race, you know how important it is to be well-fueled before and after those long runs. But it can be hard to find just the right type of fuel (be it goos, chews, or bars) to keep you chugging along while you're hitting the pavement. We've narrowed down four great options for different preferences—from sweet syrup to a savory snack—that will keep your energy high during your workout.

1
UnTapped All Natural Athletic Fuel

untapped.cc

Each pouch of pure Vermont maple syrup is loaded with 26 grams of carbs for a sweet burst of energy, plus more than 50 antioxidants.

available at amazon.com $33 for 20-pack
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

2
Picky Bars Moroccan Your World

Pickybars.com

This bar offers long-lasting energy from dates, golden raisins, and almond and sunflower butters, while turmeric and ginger give it a satisfyingly sharp and tangy kick of flavor.

available at amazon.com $27.50 for 10
SHOP NOW

3
ProBar Bolt Organic Energy Chews

theprobar.com

Pop a few of these fruity bites mid-run to get electrolytes and B vitamins for endurance; some flavors also boast caffeine from yerba maté to provide a little added jolt.

available at amazon.com $24 for 12-pack
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

4
Glukos Energy Gel

Glukosenergy.com

Like its name implies, this goo (available in citrus and fruit punch flavors) is filled with glucose for an instant dose of oomph.

available at gnc.com $26 for 12
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up