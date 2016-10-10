4 Energizing Snacks to Fuel a Long Run

If you're training for a race, you know how important it is to be well-fueled before and after those long runs. But it can be hard to find just the right type of fuel (be it goos, chews, or bars) to keep you chugging along while you're hitting the pavement. We've narrowed down four great options for different preferences—from sweet syrup to a savory snack—that will keep your energy high during your workout.