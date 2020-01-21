Suffering from a late January fitness slump? Michelle Obama knows what it’s like when you’re losing your New Year’s enthusiasm—and she wants to help with a little bit of acoustic ass-kicking.

The former first lady, who’s known for her love of exercise (she regularly releases photos of herself mid-workout and have shared details of her “bootcamp weekends” with friends) shared her workout playlist on social media, revealing the 36 tracks that get her to the end of her routine.

“It's about that time when New Year's goals and resolutions get just a bit harder to stick to,” Obama wrote on Instagram. “To offer a little inspiration, I want to share my go-to 2020 #WorkoutPlaylist with all of you. These songs always seem to give me that extra boost to get through my toughest workouts. What's on your playlist? #IAmBecoming #SelfcareSunday.”

It’s good news for Cardi B, who is featured three times on Michelle’s playlist: “Press,” “Finesse Remix” (with Bruno Mars) and “South of the Border” (with Ed Sheehan). Beyoncé also gets a few nods: “Before I Let Go,” “Lose My Breath” (with Destiny’s Child), and The Carters’ “Apeshit.”

Other tracks include Lizzo’s “Soulmate,” “Feels Good” by Tony! Toni! Toné!” and “My Money, My Baby” by Burna Boy. The last nine songs make up the more mellow “cool down” section, which includes “Honesty” by Pink Sweat$, “Automatic” by The Bonfyre, and “Godspeed” by Frank Ocean.

Michelle and her husband, former president Barack Obama, clearly have similar tastes in music. In December, Barack shared a playlist of his favorite songs from 2019, which also features Lizzo, Burna Boy, Beyoncé, and Frank Ocean.

Last June, the Obamas also signed a multi-year podcast deal with streaming giant Spotify. Under their Higher Ground Productions, they will produce a series of podcasts.

In the meantime, you can get your sweat on to Michelle’s workout playlist on Spotify. It’s the next best thing to having her on the treadmill next to you.

