Is there anything Michelle Obama can’t do? The former first lady just showed off part of her exercise routine, and gave all of her fans some major gym inpso—and no, we're not talking about her super-toned arms this time.

On Sunday, Obama, 55, shared a photo of herself in a split-leg lunge while holding a medicine ball over her head, and proved that her hard work is paying off by giving her fans a peek at her impressive abs, by wearing a cute sports bra and leggings set.

RELATED: Michelle Obama Looks Ageless in White Bikini and Daisy Dukes During Miami Vacay

“It doesn’t always feel good in the moment. But after the fact, I’m always glad I hit the gym,” she wrote in her caption, before asking her fans how they practiced their own #selfcaresunday. (Just FYI: Lots of commenters responded they work out for self care, exactly like Mrs. O.)

As first lady, Obama motivated Americans to get active through her “Let’s Move” campaign, a public health campaign aimed to reduce childhood obesity. But it’s clear that even though her time in the White House is over, her love for fitness and healthy living is stronger than ever. In 2017, she shared a look at the “bootcamp” workouts that she does with her close girlfriends.

RELATED: Michelle Obama's White Sneakers Have a Huge Cult Following—Here's Where to Buy Them

“Our bootcamp weekends were a reminder that if we want to keep taking care of others, we need to take care of ourselves first,” she wrote alongside a series of photos that showed her during her workouts. “And even though I’m no longer at the White House, I've continued this tradition and wanted to share some photos.”

RELATED: See First Lady Michelle Obama's Go-To Workout Moves

In 2015, Obama shared a clip from one of her workouts in honor of the #GimmeFive challenge, a campaign to get people to workout more, eat better, and live healthier lifestyles. In the clip, she first shows off her jump rope skills, starting off with some basic hops, then going into what looks like CrossFit-style double unders. She also showed herself doing some weighted exercises using a medicine ball and free weights, plus a twist on box jumps, before finishing off her workout with a bout of boxing.

Clearly, Obama's work in the gym has paid off big time. Maybe a couple's workout with Barack is up next?

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter