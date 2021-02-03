She’s seeing how she can transform her body "in the healthiest way possible."

Megan Thee Stallion is on week three of her Hottie Bootcamp routine and, well, her progress pics speak for themselves.

The 25-year-old rapper first announced that she was starting her Hottie Bootcamp on January 16 and has been posting updates of her diet and workouts on Instagram ever since.

"This is a crazy time in the world right now, and we all have to stay in the house. And for some reason, the refrigerator is just calling my name more than usual," Megan explained on her Instagram. "And I like to snack, and I like to eat whatever I want to eat. And I just feel that maybe the things I've been eating are not so good for my body and have been slowing me down. I'll be performing and I'll be like, 'Damn is this the last breath I'm going to take?'"

Megan points out, though, that Hottie Bootcamp is more of a health journey than a weight loss journey.

"This journey is not necessarily about losing weight but about me getting healthier in general and seeing how I can transform my body in the healthiest way possible," she went on to explain. "So this is just about me cutting things from my diet, adding things to my diet and figuring out what's best for my overall health."

In today's post, Megan said that one thing that has helped her a lot over the past few weeks is drinking a gallon of water a day.

On top of changing up her diet—think: spices to spike her metabolism, as well as nutritious smoothies, egg whites with real eggs, avocados, turkey bacon, and sliced almonds—Megan has also upped her exercise game.

For the past few weeks, she's been posting videos of her workouts—led by her personal trainer, Tim—to her Instagram. According to Megan, she posts those routines because "I feel like you will hold me accountable. And I feel like if I'm going on it with y'all, then I will feel more motivated to do the right thing," she told her followers.

Now that she's in week three, Megan says that she can see and feel a real difference in her body. (In her most recent video, she said that she's lost 10 pounds—but again, made it clear that this journey isn't about weight loss.)

In an earlier video focusing on her lower body, Megan takes her followers through a workout her trainer Tim made to "to get this wagon" (yep, she means booty). Here's the breakdown of that circuit, according to her Instagram post, and demonstrated by Megan:

Duck walk (“This is kind of similar to all the dance moves that she does. She did in the ‘Don’t Stop’ video,” points out her trainer.)

BOSU ball and weight squats

Dumbbell RDLs

Side lunges on BOSU ball

Band-resistant pulling leg lifts

Band-resistant fire hydrants

This circuit had her asking, "I know I want to have a nice ass. But do it have to hurt to receive this ass?"

Past workout sessions in her Hottie Bootcamp routine have also included a high-intensity interval training boxing workout and a poll dancing class—a first for Megan, which she said was the hardest workout she's ever done.

Megan is clearly working hard and getting the results in her health journey—and for the days she doesn't feel so excited to work out, she's even got her own motivational phrase (one that only she can use, tbh): "Girl are you 'Thee Stallion' or are you the motherf***ing pony?"