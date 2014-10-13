This 12-Year-Old Girl Called Out a Sporting Goods Giant and Won

My girl has Youth ball gear on for today's @PhoenixMercury game. Hope to score some sweet @adidasHoops gear! #Glory pic.twitter.com/ZjNS5g6esK



When McKenna Peterson (above) first flipped through the 2014 basketball catalogue from Dick's Sporting Goods, she was pretty ticked off that there were no female athletes shown. "Oh wait, sorry. There IS a girl on page 6. SITTING in the STANDS," the 12-year-old wrote in her subsequent letter to the company, which some have rightly called "fiery."

Elsewhere in the letter she goes on to educate the powers that be about all the badass women basketball players she looks up to: "I, myself, enjoy playing and also watching basketball, WOMENS basketball. I had season tickets for my state team, the Phoenix Mercury. I don't know if you are keeping track of the ladies sports world but they are the Western Conference Champions AND the League Champions of 2014."

But she quickly gets back to her point: "It's hard enough for girls to break through in this sport as it is, without you guys excluding us from your catalog," she writes. To get the full effect of this girl's genius, you really need to read the entire letter:

Her father, Chris Peterson, posted her note on Twitter and it went viral, and over the weekend Ed Stack, the CEO of Dick's Sporting Goods, responded with an apology, according to ABC News. "I'm sorry. We clearly messed up and I can personally guarantee that next year's basketball catalog will prominently feature female athletes, as it should have this year," he wrote. The letter was sent directly to McKenna's dad and also posted to Twitter.

We're sure Peterson will let us know if the store doesn't make good on their promise.

