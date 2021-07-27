Lupita Nyong'o is sharing a short clip of her workout routine on Instagram, and it'll make your arms burn just by watching it.

"Punching through with Ace Of Base #bodybossing," the Oscar winner wrote in the caption. "Starting the week with the right energy and the wrong words. 😂 "

The video shows the Black Panther star holding small arm weights in a gym, before being told to "punch it out." Nyong'o starts doing punching moves at a steady rhythm while still holding the weights, and she sings along to Ace of Base's 1992 hit, "The Sign" the entire time.

In the background, her trainer coaches her through the whole thing, reminding her to "keep breathing, keep moving." Nyong'o continues to punch for over a minute, before she's told to move on to lateral raises.

People cheered her on in the comments. "The Queen. 🤲🏿" one wrote. "Strong! 🙌" another said. Nyong'o also posted a snippet of the video in her Instagram Story, along with the lyrics to the song. It's not clear why Nyong'o is going so hard at the gym right now, but Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently filming, which might have something to do with it.

Nyong'o has plenty of experience working hard at the gym, telling E! News in 2018 that training was "intense" for her role as Nakia in Black Panther. "It meant I had to get into particularly good shape for it, to be able to do the stunts that they were requiring me to do," she said. Despite how intense it was, Nyong'o said that she "loved the physical challenge" of her role.

Nyong'o's training included a six-week boot camp in Atlanta that taught her special skills for six hours a day. "We would have warm-ups together, then break off and do our individual techniques," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "Nakia is a street fighter, so I had jujitsu and capoeira and ring blades."

Nyong'o told Essence in 2018 that she ate lots of lean protein and healthy carbs for her role in Black Panther. "It was only once we wrapped that I realized I was on a sugar-free diet," she said. "We could have fruit, which is a good sugar, but no fructose or refined sugar. But we could have carbs, which are good when you work out as much as we did, and we weren't eating less."

Of course, Nyong'o doesn't just work out for her roles. She regularly shares exercise tips on Instagram, including this relatable one she dropped in June: "When I feel the burn, I smile and it tricks my body into thinking I am fine. And then I am! #Fitnesscanbefun #SweatNSmile."

Nyong'o also recently revealed that she's been working out hard lately after a fitness break—but doesn't want to lose her booty. "Fitness was once my friend. Getting reacquainted and loving it. (But the junk stays in the trunk!) #SummerBody," she wrote alongside videos of herself doing squats, stairs, and push-ups.