How to Do a Lunge with Arm Raise

Sitting still (on a train or a plane, in a car, or even at your desk) can cause sore muscles and stiff joints. Loosen up and get the blood circulating with this exercise. It will stretch your hips, open your chest, and tone and lengthen your lower and upper body. Watch the video to see fitness expert Lauren Williams demonstrate how you can do all that with one move.

Don’t have time to watch? Read the full transcript:

Stand with your feet together and extend your right leg all the way back. Then, raise both arms up straight up into the air. Come back to your starting stance, and repeat these steps on the other leg.