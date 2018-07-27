3 Lower Body Exercises You Can Do With a Chair

Don’t just sit there on your chair: Hop off and try out three moves from fitness influencer Katie Austin! Whether you’re at work or home, all you need to fit in a quick sweat session is a spare seat. And if you’re looking to strengthen your lower body, this is the perfect routine.

Watch the video above to follow along with Austin as she demos the three exercises below.

Lunge

Stand in front of your chair. With your left foot on the seat, drop your right knee so it forms a 90-degree angle with the floor. After 10 seconds, switch legs.

Single Leg Hip Bridge

Facing the chair, lie down on your back. Put your legs in tabletop position, and then rest your right ankle on the seat, your left leg lifted in the air. Keep your arms on the floor and lift your hips up and down. Perform this move for 10 seconds, then switch legs.

Plank and Leg Lift

Get into a plank position with your hands on the chair. Alternate lifting each leg in the air. Try this one for 20 seconds.

Your legs are sure to burn with this efficient lower-body workout. If you’re watching this at your desk, stand up from your chair and get moving!