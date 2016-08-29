5-Minute Hotel Room Workout for Core, Legs, and Butt

Staying in shape while you’re traveling can be hard—and time-consuming. Try this five-minute lower body workout you can do in any standard hotel room. To prove it, we headed to AKA Sutton Place to try it out. These moves focus on toning your core, legs, and butt. And the best part is, you can easily fit this quick routine into your busy schedule while you’re away from home. Watch the video to see fitness expert Lauren Williams demonstrate how to plank, lunge, and squat your way fit.

Don’t have time to watch? Read the full transcript:

Squat Thrusters: Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Between hip-width and shoulder-width. Sink down low, pushing your butt back, and keeping your chest tall. Come up, and squeeze at the top. Repeat this for 30 seconds.

Squat Pulses: Come to the low part of the previous squat. Focus on your form, as you push your knees out. Pulse right here, holding that seated squat position as you move slightly up and down. It’s a gentle movement, so it will to start burn. If you need to, you can shake it out a little bit, and come back into position.

Reverse Lunges: Place your hands on your hips. Take your right leg, and move it back, behind your hip. Drop the right knee down to the ground, then come up and stand tall. Squeeze everything at the top. Switch legs and repeat this for 30 seconds. Focus on your form, and make sure your hips point forward the whole time.

Side Lunges: Standing wide, lower your body down towards the right side, come up through the middle, and repeat the movement on the left side. Repeat this movement for 30 seconds.

Side-to-Side Plank Tucks: Start off in a plank position. Place your wrists under your shoulders. From there, jump your feet to your right side, then jump back to the middle, into your plank, and do the same on the left side. Repeat this movement for 30 seconds.

Grab a sip of water and repeat the same sequence.