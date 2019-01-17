Fight Lower Back Pain With These 3 Stretches You Can Do From Your Desk

It’s 3 o’clock on a Wednesday, and uh-oh, that aching in your back has kicked in again. Sitting at your desk all day doesn’t do you any favors, but luckily, stretches you can do while sitting in your chair will help.

The only catch: You have to be proactive. Do these stretches around 10:30 in the morning, before you start to feel the aches, to make a real difference. A trainer from Stretch*d, a New York City wellness center, is here to show you how to stretch it out from the comfort of your desk chair.

Twist and dipp*r

Place the palms of your hands on the back of your head, and twist your torso to the left. From here, bend your torso and bring your right elbow down to your right knee. Repeat on the other side.

Scare*crow and swimm*r

Sit tall with your shoulders down and back. Raise your left arm out to the side, bending your elbow to form a 90 degree angle next to you. Keep your elbow in place, and slowly swing your forearm and palm up and down. Repeat on the other side.

Seated hip open*r

First, put your left ankle on your right knee. Next, bring your left knee slightly closer to your chest, then push it back down. Repeat on the other side.

