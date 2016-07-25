Improve Your Balance With This Simple Move

Fitness expert Lauren Williams teaches us how to do high and low side kicks for more stability. For this move, all you have to do is balance on one leg while doing a low kick, a high kick, and another low kick with the other leg, and then switch sides. Watch the video and follow along to improve your balance.

Don't have time to watch? Here's the full transcript:

For this move, you're going to do low and high kicks on one leg while balancing on the other. Start balancing on the left leg. With the right leg, give a low kick, a high kick, and then back to a low kick. Make sure you do both sides.