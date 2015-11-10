Tone Your Butt, Legs, and Core With Lindsey Vonn's Lower-Body Blaster

Why not train like an Olympian? Lindsey Vonn, Olympic gold medalist in downhill skiing and Health's December cover girl, is sharing her workout secrets. These moves tone and trim everything from your core to the floor. Do this series three or four times a week, and a better bottom half awaits.

Lindsey's wearing: Under Armour Low Sports Bra ($24; ua.com); Under ArmourÂ Womenâs UA Authentic 17â Capri ($38; ua.com); and Under Armour Speedform Gemini Running Shoes ($130; ua.com) Â