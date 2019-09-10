Imagine if there was one piece of fitness gear that could work all your major muscle groups and help your entire body become stronger and more toned? Meet the kettlebell, the cannonball-shaped tool that will help you do just that. Follow along as fitness pro Lindsey Haile demonstrates the 5 moves in this full-body kettlebell workout routine. Repeat each move 10 times, and you’ll start seeing results before you know it.

RELATED: 3 Pilates Moves You’re Probably Doing Wrong—and How to Fix Them

Goblet Squats

Place your feet hip-width apart, keeping your toes pointed slightly outward. Lower into a basic squat while holding your kettlebell at the ball end, like you’re holding a goblet. Engage your abdomen to protect your lower back, and voila! Your first total-body move is down.

Kettlebell Upright Rows

Step your feet slightly wider than your hips, leaving your toes pointed slightly outward. Keep your back straight while you hold the kettlebell by its handle. Pull the kettlebell up to your chest with both arms, bringing your elbows out to a “T” shape.

RELATED: Hit All Your Major Muscles With This 6-Move Kettlebell Workout

Deadlifts

Keep your knees slightly bent and your feet hip-width apart. Bring the kettlebell to the floor, holding the handle with both hands. Keep your back straight and rise to a stand, then lower the kettlebell back to the floor.

Half-Knee Overhead Presses

Start by lowering down onto your right knee, keeping your left knee stacked over your left ankle. Place your left hand gently on your left hip for balance while holding the kettle bell in your right hand at your shoulder. Extend your right arm above your head, then bring back to your shoulder. Repeat on both arms.

RELATED: 3 Barbell Exercises You're Probably Doing Wrong—and How to Fix Them

Russian Twists

Lower onto your seat, leaning back just until your abs catch. Raise your feet off the ground and cross your ankles, keeping your knees slightly bent for balance. Hold the kettlebell between both arms and twist from side to side, leading with your abdomen rather than just moving your arms back and forth.

— Christina Oehler

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter