These Leggings With Pockets for Your Gun Have the Internet Up in Arms

We’re all about comfy workout pants with enough pocket space to hold our essentials during a gym session or outdoor run. But one athleisure brand didn’t exactly have a wallet and lip balm in mind when they put these pocketed yoga pants on the market.

These $99 high-rise leggings have nine pockets—which the manufacturer suggests can be used to stash your knife or gun while you burn calories and build muscle.

“While big name athletic companies shy away from promoting one’s second amendment right and certainly have never built in the ability to do so, Alexo will never back down from supporting a woman’s right to choose how she defends herself while striving to bring the best in fashionable, functional active carry-wear to the market,” the company wrote on its website.

The brand is helmed by CEO and founder Amy Robbins, who also runs a podcast called “Not Your Average Gun Girls Podcast.” Two months ago, Robbins promoted the pants while holding pepper spray, a knife, and three guns in her pants.

To our knowledge, this is the first time a workout product designed for achieving zen is being marketed for women packing heat. And considering all the pro–gun control rallies held across the country this past weekend, these leggings are bound to stir up controversy. We’re already seeing mixed reviews on Twitter, with people sharing their condemnation or praise.

Touted as the ideal athletic wear for a run, hike, or when you're just out and about, these pistol-pocket pants are currently sold out in XS, S, and M. Our seven best workout leggings with pockets might be a better way to go, if Alexo doesn't currently have your size in stock and you need leggings now, or if the pants don't exactly reflect your personal style.