The 19 Best Leggings for Hot Yoga Class, According to One Fitness Writer Who Tested Them All

There’s nothing better than a hot yoga class on a chilly winter day. ICYDK, hot yoga allows you to exercise in a room heated above 100 degrees Fahrenheit, and can help to warm up your muscles and joints, while allowing you to sweat out toxins. A steamy class makes for a challenging yet fun workout, so long as it’s practiced safely with lots of hydration and taking breaks if you feel overwhelmed or lightheaded.

Whether you’ve been to a hot yoga class before or are thinking about trying it for the first time, you can imagine that when you’re in an already humid environment, you won’t want to be wearing anything or have anything against your body that might make you feel even hotter. The last thing you want to do is feel stifled or overheated in a non-breathable legging as you're trying to hit downward dog. Yikes.

So which leggings perform best for hot yoga class? We decided to do the work for you and tested heaps of tights during hot yoga classes at both Y7 studio (taking their vinyasa flow and restore classes) and at CorePower Yoga (taking their CorePower Yoga 2 and Yoga Sculpt classes) to ensure we properly got our sweat on. Ahead, the best leggings for hot yoga that'll keep you as comfortable as possible throughout your flow.

Outdoor Voices TechSweat 7/8 Legging

Image zoom OUTDOOR VOICES

It doesn’t matter how sweaty you get in your hot yoga class, these leggings will never reveal it (which is pretty incredible)! They’re made of a silky material that provides comfortable support, and the 7/8 length is flattering on people of varying heights. The thick waistband doesn’t require any readjusting mid-flow, which allows you to focus and be in the moment sans distractions.

To buy: Outdoor Voices TechSweat 7/8 Leggings ($85; outdoorvoices.com)

Spanx Booty Boost Active Legging

Image zoom SPANX

It's all the name of these booty boosting leggings, thanks to the high-waisted design and slimming fabric that really highlights your glutes. While the fabric is compressive and meant to hold you in, it's lightweight and comfortable rather than feeling like it's squeezing too hard or cutting off your circulation. They're also Kourtney Kardashian's go-to leggings!

To buy: Spanx Booty Boost Active Leggings ($98; spanx.com)

Tory Sport Chevron Legging

Image zoom NORDSTROM

These featherlight, mid-rise leggings feel buttery soft against the skin, which means they won't irritate as you flow. They’re breathable and move well with the body, and feature a pocket on the back for stashing essentials—although, may need to adjust it a bit in Savasana in order to feel comfortable.

To buy: Tory Sport Chevron Leggings ($125; nordstrom.com)

Beyond Yoga Spacedye Home Run High Waisted Midi Legging

Image zoom ZAPPOS

The overlapping fabric detail at the waist and behind the knees on this legging caught our eye. While the Spacedye fabric is a bit thicker than you might think you’d want for hot yoga, it provides a supportive feel, is incredibly soft and comfortable, and is also sweat-wicking and quick-drying. Pair it with the matching sports bra for a cohesive look.

To buy: Spacedye Home Run High Waisted Midi Legging ($88, was $110; zappos.com)

Free People High Rise 7/8 Length Good Karma Legging

Image zoom FREE PEOPLE

While they’re not quite seamless, these high-waist leggings have less seams than other tights, meaning less chafing, too. Plus, the back of the leggings boasts tiny perforated holes that increase airflow and breathability, while the compressive fit feels like second-skin. And they come in 19 different color ways, so you're bound to find a shade that goes with everything in your closet.

To buy: Free People High Rise 7/8 Length Good Karma Legging ($78; freepeople.com)

Glyder High Waist Pure Legging

Image zoom AMAZON

Looking for super high waisted leggings for hot yoga class? Meet your perfect match. This tight is a company best-seller, and we can understand why, since the fabric is extremely soft and allows you to flow completely unrestricted.

To buy: Glyder High Waist Pure Legging ($84; amazon.com)

Alo Yoga 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging

Image zoom ALO

High-waisted with enough compression to make you feel comfortably covered—but not so much that you feel pressure against your stomach in bent over postures—these leggings were made for sweaty workouts like hot yoga. Bonus: They have a bit of a sheen finish to them, making them look as luxurious as they feel, and can also be sported outside of the studio.

To buy: Alo Yoga 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging ($114; aloyoga.com)

Under Armour Reflect Hi-Rise Legging

Image zoom UNDER ARMOUR

These high-rise leggings feature flat lock seams so you won’t experience any chaffing or rubbing when you’re trying to flow through a Vinyasa. And, they wick sweat away from your body and dry quickly so you won’t feel quite as drenched post-class.

To buy: Under Armour Reflect Hi-Rise Leggings ($56, was $60; underarmour.com)

Athleta Ultra High Rise Elation Tight

Image zoom ATHLETA

If all leggings are way too long on you, you’ll love the length of this flattering pair from Athleta. The super high and thick waistband sits comfortably across your belly, which ensures these tights won’t budge at all, and they're breathable to keep you cool and dry(-ish).

To buy: Athleta Ultra High Rise Elation Tight ($89; athleta.gap.com)

Lululemon Align Pant II 25”

Image zoom LULULEMON

Want to avoid the feeling of thick compression against your skin during hot yoga, but still want a high-waisted option? This legging from Lululemon might just be your answer. It's made of the softest, most luxurious feeling fabric that moves with you as you flow, and feels like you're basically wearing nothing. You may never want to take them off—except, of course, once they get sweaty to wash them!

To buy: Lululemon Align Pant II 25” ($98; lululemon.com)

Adidas Believe This 2.0 3-Stripes 7/8 Tight

Image zoom ADIDAS

If you’re into the classic three stripe look, this pair was made with you in mind! The cropped length looks great on everyone, and the non-sheer, yet breathable fabric is comfortable during even the sweatiest of classes. We found them to run a tad tight, so you may want to size up!

To buy: Adidas Believe This 2.0 3-Stripes 7/8 Tights ($60; adidas.com)

Nike Women’s 7/8 Yoga Tight

Image zoom ZAPPOS

While the cutouts at the bottom of these leggings might appear to be a just a hit of style, once you’re in a hot yoga class, they actually help heat to escape to keep you cool and comfy. While other waistbands might annoyingly slip, this one definitely stays in place.

To buy: Nike Women’s 7/8 Yoga Tights ($39, was $65; zappos.com)

Reebok Studio Mesh Tight

Image zoom REEBOK

Mesh on mesh on mesh! Breathable is the name of the game with these leggings, which have mesh panels in both the front and back that allow for ample airflow—exactly what you need when things start to heat up in hot yoga class. The design is fashionable with moto-like details on the front, and the recycled polyester fabric is extremely lightweight.

To buy: Reebok Studio Mesh Tights ($45, was $50; reebok.com)

Old Navy High-Waisted Elevate Powersoft 7/8-Length Side-Pocket Legging

Image zoom OLD NAVY

You can’t beat the price of these leggings, which still prove to be extremely functional. Not only do they feel soft and silky to the touch, but the flat lock seams also keep chafing at bay, which is appreciated especially once the room starts to heat up. And even though you won’t have your cell phone on you in practice, we love the deep side pockets for stowing your essentials before and after class.

To buy: Old Navy High-Waisted Elevate Powersoft 7/8-Length Side-Pocket Leggings for Women ($40; oldnavy.gap.com)

Puma Chase Women’s Legging

Image zoom ZAPPOS

Rock the neon trend without overdoing it! The color blocking on these leggings give the allusion of longer legs, while the mesh panels and sweat-wicking fabric add extra elements of breathability as you flow.

To buy: Puma Chase Women’s Leggings ($42, was $55; zappos.com)

Gaiam x Jessica Biel Lexington 7/8 High Rise Legging

Image zoom GAIAM

If you tend to run on the hot side of the spectrum, there’s no doubt that you’ll love the mesh panels that run the full length of your legs in these stretchy tights. The thick waistband won’t slip or shift as you move through different poses.

To buy: Gaiam x Jessica Biel Lexington 7/8 High Rise Legging ($95; gaiam.com)

Koral Serendipity Infinity High Rise Legging

Image zoom BLOOMINGDALE'S

While these leggings might look like something you’d wear on the weekend to brunch, they actually hold up well in workouts, too! The leather-like look is stylish, but the fabric is actually extremely stretchy, so you can move about freely in them. Also nice? They have mesh insets, which can help keep you cool.

To buy: Koral Serendipity Infinity High Rise Legging ($115; bloomingdales.com)

Calia by Carrie Underwood Women’s Energize Printed 7/8 Legging

Image zoom CALIA BY CARRIE UNDERWOOD

Lightweight and extremely flexible, these leggings make for a very easy on and off process. And, the antimicrobial fabric prevents odor build up as it pulls moisture away from the skin, keeping you a lot less stinky and as dry as possible mid-flow.

To buy: Calia by Carrie Underwood Women’s Energize Printed 7/8 Leggings (from $36; caliastudio.com)

P.E Nation Lead Right Legging

Image zoom P.E NATION

Silky to the touch, these trendy colorblocked leggings are easy to get on and off, which comes in handy after a hot yoga class, when you’re extremely sweaty and everything seems to stick to you. And don’t worry about them moving during your session—the thick waistband helps hold them in place. The best news? They’re made from recycled fabric, so you can feel even better about investing in them.

To buy: P.E Nation Lead Right Legging ($139; pe-nation.com)

