These 2.5-pound weights have a form-fitting construction that’s perfect for a wide range of activities, from strength training to cardio. They also evenly distribute the weight around each ankle for consistent resistance and an ergonomic fit. As a result, shoppers say the weights live up to their name: They’re surprisingly comfortable and super easy to incorporate into your workout routine.

Available at dickssportingoods.com, $20 (was $25)