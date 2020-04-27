Easy-to-use and compact workout equipment, like resistance bands and adjustable dumbbells, flew off the shelves earlier this spring as the coronavirus pandemic led more people to work out at home. But unlike paper towels or disinfectants, which restocked quickly, these non-essential items are still nearly impossible to find. And now we’re seeing yet another piece of home fitness equipment going out of stock: ankle weights.
The wearable weights instantly up the intensity of any workout, especially glute and leg-focused exercises, by increasing the difficulty of your movements. They typically start at a half-pound and go up to 5 pounds each, but occasionally, you’ll find a options that weigh as much as 10 pounds each. While that might not seem like much, just a tiny bit of weight can add a lot of resistance and make your workout more challenging, especially when you’re doing multiple reps.
Plus, these handy weights do more than build a lifted booty. Resistance training is also clinically proven to increase bone strength. The stress of training on your bones actually increases their strength and can slow down the loss of bone density that occurs after age 30, according to this 2018 study published in Endocrinology and Metabolism.
They’re also a celebrity-approved way to build muscle. Not only was Jessica Alba recently spotted wearing a pair during a walk around her neighborhood in Los Angeles, but celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson previously told Health that Jennifer Lopez’s workout routine included 5-pound ankle weights. In fact, tons of popular trainers, like Kayla Itsines, Holly Perkins, and Kevin Mejia swear by them, too.
While this trendy workout accessory can be hard to find these days, we turned to some unexpected online retailers and discovered a handful of high-quality, affordable options still in stock. Below, browse the best ankle weights you can buy online and get shipped right to your door. But you’ll want to act fast—once they’re gone, there’s no telling when they’ll be back.
These 2.5-pound weights have a form-fitting construction that’s perfect for a wide range of activities, from strength training to cardio. They also evenly distribute the weight around each ankle for consistent resistance and an ergonomic fit. As a result, shoppers say the weights live up to their name: They’re surprisingly comfortable and super easy to incorporate into your workout routine.
You’ll feel completely in control of your workout with this adjustable set: It comes with 10 one-pound weights to distribute across 2 cuffs. Each cuff can hold up to 5 pounds, so you can start small and slowly work towards J. Lo’s level of resistance. They also have an adjustable velcro strap and safety reflective bands for outdoor workouts.
Channel your inner Iron Man with this adjustable ankle weight set. It comes with 10 one-pound weights and 2 cuffs outfitted with weight pockets, so you can mix and match for a fully customized strength workout. Evenly distribute the weight to create a pair of 5-pound cuffs, or challenge yourself by putting all the weights into one cuff for 10 pounds of killer resistance. Either way, the ergonomic cuffs will feel comfortable thanks to a padded interior and secure hook-and-loop closure.
Upgrade your home gym lineup with this set of 7 ankle weights. With cuffed weights ranging from 1 pound to 10 pounds, this kit accounts for a wide range of exercises. You’ll also love the vinyl exterior on the adjustable weights: Not only is it easy to clean, but it also doesn’t absorb sweat. Best of all, their extra-long straps guarantee they stay in place for your entire workout.
If you’re just starting to explore weighted exercises, this pair of 2-pound weights should be your top pick. The lightest pick on the list, they’re optimized for comfort with a neoprene shell and a weighted sand interior. Their hook-and-loop closure also makes them easy to put on and super adjustable. Keep in mind this set is better suited for ankles than wrists, according to a reviewer.
Despite an affordable price tag, this pair of 5-pound weights holds up to the competition. Their nylon jersey exterior promises complete comfort, while reflective stripes offer safety for nighttime outdoor workouts. They also have an adjustable velcro fastening to guarantee a secure fit during even the most intense movements.
This set includes two 2.5-pound weights that can safely be worn on either your ankles or wrists. Their smooth neoprene exterior prevents uncomfortable rubbing against the skin, while the iron sand interior conforms to the body for a second-skin fit. Plus, they use a hook-and-loop closure to ensure they not only stay securely in place, but easily adjust to fit ankles and wrists of all sizes, too.
