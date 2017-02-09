This Barre-Inspired Move Helped Sculpt Lea Michele’s Butt

The bottom line: Lea Michele's booty is banging, and she's not afraid to show it off. But how does she keep that posterior round and lifted? The Booty Crossover. "This move is great because it doesn't add bulk," says Erin Romney, owner of Romney studios in New Orleans, who has trained the Scream Queens star. "It actually slims down and tones, thanks to the high reps and using gravity as your weight." Do it three days a week, making sure to include rest days in between, and you'll notice a boost in those buns within the first two weeks.

How to do it: Stand with hands on a barre or sturdy object (like a chair back) at about hip height. Walk backward until you bend at the hips, coming into about a 90-degree angle. Hold abs tight and squeeze butt as you raise right leg parallel to the floor (A). Lower right leg, crossing it behind left; tap right roes on the floor (B). Lift leg to return to "A". Continue for 2 1/2 to 3 minutes or until fatigued. Finish by pulsing right leg while it's extended for 30 seconds. Repeat with left leg. To make this move even harder, up your reps and/or add some light ankle weights.

