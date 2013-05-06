Last-Minute Beach Shape-Up Routine

1 of 7 Jay Sullivan

Get a beach-ready body

There's no getting around it: Swimsuit season is upon us. But it's not too late to get toned! These fresh moves, from Vince Pacleb, fitness director at UFC Gym in Corona, California, will help you firm up in three weeks, so you'll be ready to rock that suit.



Not only does this routine target multiple muscles, but it also gives your metabolism a boost (since your body's in constant motion). Choose a move for each part of your body (upper, lower, and core) and do five sets twice a week. To get the best results, be sure to challenge yourself (you'll know you are if you're barely able to finish the reps).