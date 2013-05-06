Last-Minute Beach Shape-Up Routine

There's no getting around it: Swimsuit season is upon us. But it's not too late to get toned! These fresh moves, from Vince Pacleb, fitness director at UFC Gym in Corona, California, will help you firm up in three weeks, so you'll be ready to rock that suit.
Not only does this routine target multiple muscles, but it also gives your metabolism a boost (since your body's in constant motion). Choose a move for each part of your body (upper, lower, and core) and do five sets twice a week. To get the best results, be sure to challenge yourself (you'll know you are if you're barely able to finish the reps).
Upper body: Caterpillar walk
Stand with feet together. Bend over, bringing hands to floor, then slowly walk hands forward to come into push-up position with hands in line with shoulders; do one push-up. Keeping hands planted, walk feet toward them and return to standing; that's one rep. Keep your core tight throughout the move.
Do 10 reps.
Upper body: Lateral bear crawl
* More challenging
Begin in "up" part of push-up with core tight and body in straight line, hands outside shoulders, feet together. Do one push-up, then move right hand next to left hand and right foot out to the right so feet are wider than shoulders; do another push-up. Return to start.
Repeat entire move 10 times; do 10 reps in other direction.
Core: Rotational mountain climber
Begin in the "up" part of a push-up with hands outside shoulders, feet together, core engaged. Bring your left knee forward toward your right elbow so your left hip points toward the floor; return to previous position, then repeat on opposite side.
Continue alternating for 30 seconds.
Core: Alternating Bug
*More challenging
Lie on your back with arms and legs pointing toward ceiling, core engaged, feet flexed. Lower left arm and right leg until parallel to floor. It's OK if you aren't in a perfect 90-degree angle. Return to previous position and repeat on opposite side. Arm and leg movements should be fluid and slow.
Continue to alternate for 30 seconds.
Lower body: Curtsy Lunge
Stand with feet together. Step left foot across and in front of right foot while dropping right knee down in lunge position. Push into both feet to return to standing, then repeat on the opposite side; that's one rep. For best form, keep chest and chin up as you lunge.
Do 10 reps.
Lower body: Broad jump + tuck
*More challenging
Stand with feet hip-width. Bend knees and push hips back to lower into a squat; jump forward as far as you can, landing with feet hip-width. Immediately jump as high as you can into the air, bringing both knees up toward chest; that's one rep. Land softly, with knees slightly bent.
Do 10 reps. Don't want to jump? Just do a regular squat.