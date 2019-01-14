You Might Be Doing These 3 Dumbbell Moves Wrong—Lacey Stone Can Tell You How to Fix Them

If you have one type of workout equipment at home, it’s probably dumbbells. But let’s face it, doing your go-to dumbbell moves without the handy floor-to-ceiling mirrors they have at the gym can be tough. It might feel like your form is on point, but how can you really tell without checking your reflection? Don’t worry, you don’t need to go installing giant mirrors in your living room. Celebrity trainer Lacey Stone is here to show you how to fix your form when doing three common dumbbell moves. So grab your weights, and let’s get started.

Tricep kickbacks

The key to nailing this move is making sure you don’t hunch over. Instead, focus on lengthening the spine and tilting the pelvis back. Try to make a straight line from your head to your tailbone.

Bent-over row

When doing this move, you don’t want your feet to be too close together. Widen your stance to help you keep your balance. You’ll also want to pull the weight all the way up to your ribs to really engage your muscles.

Overhead shoulder press

Remember, no hunching allowed. Align your neck with your spine to avoid injury. Keeping your body aligned will also make it easier to engage your core, a key part of this move.