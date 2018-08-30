The Very Best Health and Wellness Deals Happening Over Labor Day Weekend

Tons of Labor Day sales are going on right now, but these are the five you definitely won't want to miss.
Nike
If you've had your eye on an Apple Watch, now is a great time to buy. The lightweight gadget, which boasts GPS tracking and syncs to the Nike+ Run Club app, is perfect for fall runs, but it's pricey. Nike is offering 20% off Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 styles for a limited time with the code APPLE20 at checkout. That translates to some pretty major savings—$65 off, bringing the total to $263.
Dermstore
There are many things we have our eye on in the Dermstore Labor Day sale, which boasts discounts up to 20% off select items with the code LABORDAY. But if you're going to splurge on just one item, make it Revitalash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner. The bestselling serum (Meghan Markle is reportedly a fan) contains fortifying ingredients to boost the health of lashes, and it's 20% off, saving you $30.
FOREO
We've said it once and we'll say it again: FOREO toothbrushes are incredible. They rarely go on sale, though, so we were excited to see that the retailer is offering 21% off all devices for Labor Day, which brings our favorite FOREO ISSA 2 toothbrush down to $133 instead of the original $169 price. Even cooler: If you spend $230 or more, you'll get a free LUNA Play Plus with your purchase, a $49 value.
Sweaty Betty
Starting tomorrow, August 31, Sweaty Betty is launching an impressive sale with 20% off all full-priced items on the site—yes, that includes everything from leggings to sports bras to tops. The number one item we'll be adding to our carts? This sleek Luxe Cargo Satin Jacket, a bomber style in a silky fabric that's versatile enough to throw on over workout clothes or wear to dinner and drinks. With the code LABORDAY, you'll save $38.
New Balance
We always crave new lifestyle sneakers when cooler temps arrive. The New Balance 574 sneaker works well with jeans, leggings, or dresses, and comes in a slew of fun color combinations, like this Alabaster with Pomelo. Luckily, they're also on sale right now: Get 20% off sitewide with the code LABORDAY15, which will save you $16 off the original $80 price.