Kristin McGee: Strengthen Your Thighs With Eagle Pose

Eagle pose is one of my favorite yoga poses for sculpting and toning the inner thighs. It is also great for staying focused at this time of year, as the frenetic holiday season is approaching. The pose helps to center our energy and gives us that added concentration we need to stay calm when life gets too busy. This move not only gives us svelte inner thighs, legs, and buttocks, it also releases tension in the upper back and shoulder region--one more area that tends to tighten up to brace against colder temps and massive obligations.

Try this pose 3 to 4 times a week in addition to your yoga, pilates or strength training or do it whenever you need some "serenity now." Notice a difference in your legs and in your ability to tackle whatever comes your way!

For more tips, check out my website, kristinmcgee.com.