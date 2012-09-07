Kristin McGee: How to Get Sexy Arms

Here is one of my next secrets from my new DVD, S3: Strong, Sexy and Svelte.

(I will be giving demos of moves from my DVD at the Wanderlust Festival this Sunday in NYC! If you are in Manhattan and can join me live on Sunday, I would love to meet you!)

Sexy: When I first started teaching yoga at various gyms in the mid 90’s in Manhattan, often times I was asked to fill in to teach Pilates. So I made sure I certified in the Pilates method as well. I think Pilates is amazing, it benefits all aspects of our life.

Pilates works our deep core muscles, protects our spines and backs, helps us maintain good posture, and streamlines our mid sections. Pilates is the perfect form of exercise for women’s bodies. It targets all our “trouble spots"--lower abs, inner thighs, hips, buttocks, and waist. Having a strong inner core makes us feel confident.

If you can’t make it to Wanderlust, here are some moves you can do at home to help you stay strong, sexy and svelte. I will continue to share exercises, mantras, ideas, breathing techniques, foods and recipes with you.

I welcome ideas and tips from you as well. Here’s to being courageous, confident and compassionate towards our selves!



Sexy Arms:

Pilates Boxing—start standing with feet hips width apart, bend your knees and hinge forward from your waist. Maintain a neutral spine and take your arms by your ears, make fists with your hands, keep your elbows high and the top of your shoulders down. Engaging your abdominals the entire time, box your right arm forward (imagine the arms coming from the core) as you extend your left arm back. Bring hands to center and switch. Continue switching 20 times.



