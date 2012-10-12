Kristin McGee: Try This Butt Blaster Exercise

Here's one of my favorite moves for sculpting a sexy backside. I call this my "Butt Blaster" exercise. My Pilates students LOVE how well this shapes their buttocks, hips and waist.

The Butt Blaster is a great exercise to do anywhere, anytime, and a good one to have in your back pocket (excuse the pun) when you're traveling this holiday season. You don't even need a mat, just like down on your back, lift up your hips and give it a go!

Since our buttocks are our biggest posterior muscle group, toning them gives our metabolism a boost, as well, which means a few extra mini-Halloween chocolates or a sliver of your favorite pumpkin pie this Fall. Having sexy, strong gluteus muscles will also keep you from slipping on the snowy sidewalks this winter; and give you power to ski, skate and sled for hours on end.

Do this series 8 kicks, 8 single leg squats and 8 combo kick squats on each leg 3 to 5 times a week, for a sexy butt and strong backside to boot!

For more tips, check out my website, kristinmcgee.com.