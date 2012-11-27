Kristin McGee: A Move to Lose the Love Handles

The holiday season is always full of so much joy and love, as well as friends and family, who generously give us tempting homemade treats. The tricky part is figuring out how to keep the loving feelings, but lose the love handles.

This Side Triangle move with weights packs a one two punch for keeping extra pounds at bay. Holding yourself in Side Triangle is an isometric move that requires strong hip, thigh and core muscles. Holding a set of hand weights and moving the torso from the upright position in to the yoga stretch portion of the pose works the obliques, lower abs, lower back, and serratus (beautiful swimmer's muscles). This move also strengthens our shoulder girdle, tones our arms, and gets our heart rate up. It's a yoga version of the Kettlebell Windmill move.

If you don't have a set of hand weights, make fists with your hands instead or you could use two water bottles or even two hefty fruitcakes (actually soup cans work well too)! Keep your holiday season loving and bright, and your waistline moving and light.

Happy Holidays!!!

