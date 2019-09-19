While I’ve personally taken (and occasionally posted) my fair share of mirror selfies, I can safely say that approximately zero of my closet selfies can compare to a Kardashian’s—especially the latest photo shared by resident Kardashian wellness guru, Kourtney Kardashian.

The Poosh founder added a post-gym selfie to her Instagram story on Tuesday that not only highlighted her visible abs (hello!), but also credited the equally-famous A-lister, Victoria Beckham, for “elevating” her workout.

While we could only dream of a fitness routine collab between the pair of famous moms, the oldest Kardashian sister was *actually* referring to her chic workout set from Beckham’s Reebok collection. Launched in January 2019, the Victoria Beckham x Reebok collaboration combines Beckham’s love of fitness and fashion and includes a variety of activewear pieces, from seamless sports bras and crop tops to leggings and dance skirts. Naturally, we couldn’t think of a better supporter of the brand than a Kardashian.

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian’s Favorite Leggings are So Good, Everyone Should Own a Pair

Beckham launched her inaugural collection with Reebok earlier this year, and recently dropped a fall collection. Kardashian is sporting pieces from this drop, including the Victoria Beckham Seamless Bra ($90; reebok.com) and the VB Performance Tights ($130; reebok.com).

Kardashian’s strappy bra is highlighted on the Reebok site as a great option for low-to-medium-impact workouts, thanks to a secure fit designed to minimize unwanted boob bounce. It also has a seamless construction with adjustable straps and removable pads, so you can really personalize the fit to your body. While Kardashian opted for the night navy shade, the bra also comes in black, orange, white, and maroon.

Image zoom reebok.com

To buy: Victoria Beckham x Reebok Seamless Bra, ($90; reebok.com)

She’s also sporting the matching performance leggings in night navy, which are made of a sweat-wicking fabric with smooth bonded cuffs. Part of the collection that’s actually designed for workouts, the leggings also boast a non-slip elastic waistband and ditch the front seam for maximum comfort.

Kardashian rounded out the look with a loose, black athleisure jacket draped over her shoulder. While there aren’t tons of jacket options in Beckham’s collection, it appears that Kardashian is wearing the slightly (read: MUCH) pricier Victoria Beckham x Reebok Oversized Bomber Jacket ($500; reebok.com). Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait for another workout selfie for confirmation.

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian's Secret for White Teeth Is This $4 Toothpaste from Amazon

Image zoom reebok.com

To buy: Reebok VB Performance Tights, $130; reebok.com

The post also caught the eye of Beckham, who swiftly re-grammed the selfie. She linked out to her collection’s Seamless Bra and sent kisses back to Kourtney. While we can’t guarantee you’ll score a regram by Beckham, you can score the rest of Kourt’s gym look right from Reebok. Just be sure to double check the size guide before buying your own Kardashian-approved set!

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter