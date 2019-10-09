Your days of staring idly at workout equipment in a crowded gym are officially over, thanks to Kourtney Kardashian. The resident health and wellness guru of the Kardashian family just revealed her standard HIIT workout routine on her website, Poosh, and gave us all major workout inspo.

The workout, which can easily be knocked out in just 15 minutes, is comprised of four different sets of high-intensity moves repeated for 30 seconds each in three separate circuits. The routine kicks off with thirty seconds of jump squats paired with jumping lunges, followed by mountain climbers with push-ups. Next, there’s a seriously intense combination of burpees and squat jumps, rounded out by jumping jacks into a jumping jack plank.

Feeling confused? Same. Thankfully, Amanda Lee (Poosh’s *in-house* trainer) broke down the entire routine with four different videos demonstrating each cycle of moves. Considering we’re out of breath just watching these videos, it’s no surprise this routine is Kardashian’s go-to.

Another major reveal in the post was a photo of the oldest Kardashian laying on the ground in exhaustion after her workout (a whole mood), which gave us a quick peek at the workout gear and equipment she uses in the gym. Along with snake print leggings from Good American and a super chic Alo sports bra, the photo also shows a black yoga mat.

While we all want to live like a Kardashian, most of us (me!!) are on a budget, so I was happy to learn that the exercise mat she uses is just $13 on Amazon—the BalanceFrom GoYoga Exercise Mat ($13; amazon.com). Even better? Kourt’s mat of choice also happens to be the number one best-selling exercise mat on Amazon, so clearly she’s not the only fan.

The affordable Amazon find is made from a high-density foam that gently cushions your hands, knees, and spine during your workout—whether you’re moving through a yoga flow or following Kardashian’s super intense HIIT routine.

Despite a bargain price, the mat has plenty of features that ensure it’s long-lasting, including an integrated anti-tearing net to prevent rips, and moisture-resistant technology that makes its possible to hand wash the mat with soap and water between uses. Plus, there’s a two-year warranty that guarantees you’ll feel safe putting this equipment to the test.

Not to mention, it’s a great pick for commuters. Despite the standard 68 inch by 28 inch sizing, the super light mat weighs less than two pounds and comes with a free carrying strap. You can also choose from seven different colors to match your personal style, including a bright red, a neon green, and a royal purple.

While we love a good Kardashian seal of approval, this mat also has almost 3,000 perfect five-star reviews from customers who rave about the mat’s comfort, quality, and durability. Many reviewers also mentioned that it’s great for a variety of exercises, including hot yoga and strength conditioning routines.

Unfortunately, bringing this budget-friendly mat to the gym won’t automatically make conquering Kardashian’s routine any easier. But it will bring you one step closer to channelling your inner KK—and what’s wrong with that?

