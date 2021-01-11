Workout sliders round out the kit with a double-sided design that makes them safe to use on a variety of surfaces, from hardwood floors to carpets. The tool increases your instability during a workout, which forces all of your muscles to work harder to compensate. The additional activation increases the difficulty of movements and actually makes your workout harder. The slides can be used under your hands or feet for a variety of movements, like planks, mountain climbers, or even lunges.