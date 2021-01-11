Finding the motivation to work out is hard enough, but it's even harder when your living room doubles as a home gym. There's no separation between couch and yoga studio—or comfy pants and workout leggings for that matter. So we spend more time debating a workout than actually conquering it. Luckily, there's a product ready to make your next home sweat sesh just a little easier: the Kootek Resistance Band Gym Kit ($23; amazon.com).
Already a favorite of more than 1,300 shoppers, this 10-piece set is packed with everything you need to get a full-body workout at home (no face mask necessary). It includes resistance bands, workout sliders, and resistance tubes to create a personalized strength-training routine that challenges your muscles without taking up space.
Each kit comes with 3 resistance bands—a light, medium, and heavy option—for up to 260 pounds of added resistance to your workout. Unlike typical rubber resistance bands, which often roll over and pinch the skin, these bands are crafted with fabric and anti-slip grips. This ensures they actually stay in place during your workout, even when you're tackling high-intensity moves like jumps or dynamic moves like squats.
The set also includes a 20-pound resistance tube, along with 2 ankle straps and a door stopper. These additions expand the lineup of exercises you can tackle at home to include your shoulders, core, back, and upper body. (Amazon is also full of workout guides to give you inspo for using your new resistance tubes.)
To buy: Kootek Resistance Band Gym Kit ($23; amazon.com)
Workout sliders round out the kit with a double-sided design that makes them safe to use on a variety of surfaces, from hardwood floors to carpets. The tool increases your instability during a workout, which forces all of your muscles to work harder to compensate. The additional activation increases the difficulty of movements and actually makes your workout harder. The slides can be used under your hands or feet for a variety of movements, like planks, mountain climbers, or even lunges.
Best of all, the entire kit fits into a small drawstring bag for easy storage. While you'll likely be using the kit at home during the pandemic, its compact size is ideal for travel or outdoor workouts in the future. Plus, reviewers say it's a great accessory for gym workouts, too.
All things considered, it's no surprise one shopper declared it the ultimate "must-buy fitness item" before saying it tempted her to cancel her gym membership—and that was before the pandemic. Another wrote it helped build muscles faster than ever before and was a necessity for taking body workouts to the next level.
Even better? The kit costs only $23 and comes with free 2-day shipping for Prime Members—and when it arrives you'll have one more reason to get up and sweat.
