Kirsty Godso's 6 Challenging Do-Anywhere Moves

Kettlebells, resistance bands, Bosu balls—we love them all. But sometimes it’s best to go back to the basics and use your own bodyweight to firm up your frame. After all, it’s always with you, which means you can train anywhere and anytime. “Bodyweight workouts allow everyone to work on strength and stamina,” explains Kirsty Godso, a Nike Master trainer, who crafted and demos the high-intensity moves in the video above. “This series is particularly effective because it’s short and sharp— 45 seconds of work to really get the heart rate up then a 15-second recovery to refresh a bit before hitting the next exercise.” Now bring it because your next interval begins in 3, 2, 1...

Perform each move for 45 seconds followed by 15 seconds of rest; repeat the circuit 3 times with 1 minute of rest between. Aim to complete the routine 2-3 times per week. Precision should always take priority over pace! Make sure you’re hitting the technique before you decide to speed it up.

WATCH THE VIDEO: Challenge Yourself to Do 1 Killer Workout a Day in our ‘5 Minutes to Fit’ Series

Typewriter

Start in a high plank with your abs tight and hands stacked directly under your shoulders. Bring your right knee in toward your chest, followed by your left. Continue alternating as you step your hands and feet to the right, moving sideways across the floor for about 4 steps. Return to start by repeating the move in the opposite direction.

Lateral Shuffle to Touch

Stand with your feet wider than hip-width apart, knees slightly bent, arms bent at a 90-degree angle, and chest up. Take a giant step to the right, and then quickly bring the left foot in to meet it. Repeat the motion twice, and then reach your right fingertips to the ground while extending the left hand back. Return to the original stance by shuffling back to the left, and then reach your left fingertips to ground. Continue moving back and forth.

WATCH THE VIDEO: When You’re Short on Time, Try This Customizable Workout by Kirsty Godso

Hot Sauce Burpees

Begin with your feet hip-width apart and arms at your sides. Squat down placing your hands on the ground, and then jump your feet back into a high plank. Immediately draw your knees in toward your chest and then quickly shoot your legs back out to a high plank. Next jump your feet outside of your hands, and then spring up into a tuck jump, driving your knees up as high as possible; hands in front of your chest. The more momentum you generate, the easier this will feel.

Bear Crawl Hold With Shoulder Tap

Get down on your hands and knees with your hands under your shoulders and your knees under your hips. Tuck your toes, brace your core and lift your knees so they are hovering over ground. Keep your back flat and head in a neutral position. Maintaining this position, lift the right hand up and tap the left shoulder. Lower your hand back to the ground, and repeat the motion with your left hand. Continue alternating.

WATCH THE VIDEO: Hip and Shoulder Mobility Exercises for Deeper Squats and Stronger Presses

Forearm Plank Burner

This challenges your strength and stability. Get into a forearm plank with your knees and tops of your toes on the ground, and hands clasped. Slowly walk your arms forward as far as possible while maintaining a flat back and long spine. Hold for 5 seconds and then walk arms back in.

Plank Jumps & Switch Climber

Start in a solid plank position, with your shoulders directly over your wrists and your core engaged. Keeping your hands planted and your tummy tight, spring off both feet and simultaneously draw one knee into chest, while kicking the other leg out behind you. Land with bent knees to help absorb the impact and jump right into it on the other side. Once you get the momentum going, it’s easier to keep this up, alternating legs for 45 seconds.