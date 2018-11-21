A Yoga Instructor Explains How to Fix 3 Floor Poses You Might Be Doing Wrong

Nothing messes up your flow like when you can’t seem to get the hang of a pose, but the instructor is too in the zone to notice you need help. That’s why yoga instructor Kirby Koo is here to help you nail three floor poses students tend to have trouble with. You won’t believe how much your sessions will improve when you can roll out your mat with a newfound sense of confidence.

Seated twist

It’s key that you don’t slouch when doing this pose. Roll your shoulders back, and engage your core. Also, make sure to peel your ribs open toward the hand that’s on the floor behind you.

Bridge pose

Plant your feet hip-width apart on the floor. Then, draw your shoulder blades together, keeping your hands underneath you as opposed to out to the side.

Pigeon

Your leg should be parallel to the mat, and your hips should be square. Try not to let your shoulders fall forward; instead, keep your back flat.

