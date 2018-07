"I love doing cat/cow pose with kids to warm up their spines and strengthen their tummies," McGee says. "If you have younger kids, break the ice by making cow and cat sounds with them in each position."

How to do it: Start on all fours. Inhale to lift your head and tail at the same time; then exhale to tuck under your tail and round your head in to your chest. In cow pose, make sure you drop your belly and chest towards the floor. In cat, use your abdominals to round your back towards the ceiling as much as you can. Arch and round the spine 8 to 10 times.