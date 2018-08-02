I Tried Khloe Kardashian's New Activewear Line, and Here's What I Thought

If a Kardashian decided to come out with a line of kitchen tools, it would inevitably have a waiting list a mile long, not to mention the frenzy that ensues any time the famous clan posts about a "secret project." The latest in the mix? Khloe's new collection of activewear from her size-inclusive denim brand Good American—and I was lucky enough to try it before it made its way to the masses.

The 41 piece collection—called Performance—drops today, and includes tops, bras, leggings, hoodies, jackets, and jumpsuits in a mix of black and white fabrics with glossy and matte finishes. All pieces are designed for sizes XS to 4X (they refer to them as size 0-7, respectively). The line also features next-level features such as four-way stretch, antiperspirant and anti-pilling materials, UV protection, and cooling properties. And as if the clothes themselves weren't enough to win you over, the campaign features confident fitness pros from a variety of backgrounds including fitness trainer Emily Skye, MMA champion Mackenzie Dern, and model Candice Huffine.

For its launch, the brand held a workout class with New York City-based trainer Akin Akman, who is known for his butt-busting boot camp workouts—and this one didn't disappoint. Upon pulling on the GA Iconic Biker Shorts ($65; goodamerican.com) in preparation for class—a style I wouldn't ordinarily choose—I felt totally comfortable. The compression fabric and high waisted design held everything in place, and the extra-long length didn't make me feel self-conscious, or as if I was trying too hard to follow a trend. I typically exercise in full-length tights, but the GA shorts now have me sold on the above-knee length.

Khloe Kardashian for Good American Performance

I felt great doing all the moves, from burpees to leg lifts, and I was impressed that the fabric didn't feel like it was riding up. Best of all, my legs weren't chafing as they sometimes can in shorts that are cut higher. Another selling point: The fabrics are thick enough that you don't have to worry about anything being see-through, but they're also not so thick that they're restricting. While I'm into the shorts, there are also leggings in cropped or full length varieties—some have mesh cutouts and others say 'Good American' down the leg.

Good American Electric Feel Crop Top and Leggings

On top, I wore the Making Moves Tank ($49; goodamerican.com), which is a bit of an oversized sleeveless shirt made of a lightweight fabric that's breathable and kept me cool despite all of the sweat-inducing moves we were making in class. There are also zip-ups and hoodies, all of which are fitting for any type of workout. For example, there's a wrap top that could be perfect for barre class, while the Electric Feel Crop Top ($95; goodamerican.com), a long sleeve crop top that I also tried, is perfect to pair with high-waist leggings if you want to show off your midriff.

Good American Core Plunge Sports Bra and Core Power Leggings

Whether you like more fitted or loose athletic gear, there's something for everyone in this collection. I found that the line fit true to size (I usually wear a medium and in this collection, was a size 2). What I love most about the line: its versatility. Everything can be worn to a workout class, but also on a casual day without looking like an old gym outfit. Personally, the next piece I have my eye on is the mesh windbreaker—I'm convinced that the rain wouldn't deter me from getting in a workout if I had that to throw on before I head out the door.