This 4-Move Dumbbell Circuit is the Best Way to Start Strength Training

When it comes to strength training, it can be tough to know which exercises and equipment options will be best for your body. Our advice? If you haven’t done much weight training, start with dumbbells before you graduate to using kettlebells and weight machines. The easy-to-hold props are the perfect way to add weight to standard strength moves like squats. Just ask personal trainer Kelsey Wells. In this video, Wells takes us through a quickie strength circuit with just four basic exercises. Move through the sequence once with us, then repeat it as many times as you want to knock out a complete full-body workout. Ready, set, get stronger!

Weighted squats: Stand tall with a dumbbell in each hand. Hold the weights at shoulder height with your elbows bent as you do a squat. Make sure your knees stay over your toes and your upper body remains high. Complete 12 reps.

Front and lateral raise: Stand, hold a weight in each hand, and raise your arms straight out in front of you. Extend each arm out to the side to create a T position with your upper body. Lower your arms back down to your sides. Complete 12 reps.

WATCH THE VIDEO: Get a Better Butt With These 6 Exercises From Kelsey Wells

Lying chest flies: Lie on the mat with your knees bent, feet resting flat on the floor. Hold a dumbbell in each hand and extend your arms toward the ceiling with a slight bend in your elbows. Lower the weights down toward the floor, bringing your elbows close to the mat on either side of your body, then raise them back up. Complete 12 reps.

Toe taps: Lie on the mat with your knees bent at a 90-degree angle in the air to form a tabletop position. Hold one dumbbell with both hands, arms extended straight toward the ceiling. Keep your arms lifted as you tap each foot to the ground one at a time and with control. Complete 12 reps.

Feeling like you could run through the sequence again (and again and again)? Go for it! These four exercises work your core, arms, thighs, and glutes.