Get a Full-Body Workout in Only 5 Minutes With Kelsey Wells’ Dumbbell Routine

Dumbbells are the easiest piece of gym equipment to keep at home. But if you don’t know all they can be used for, you may not figure out how to get dumbbells to work more than just your arms. Personal trainer and fitness influencer Kelsey Wells gets that, which is why she’s here demonstrating a full-body dumbbell workout you can do in just five minutes. Wells suggests you do 3 to 4 sets of each move and 10 to 12 reps for each set. So grab your dumbbells, and let’s get started.

Reverse lunges

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, letting your arms hang at your sides. Step your right foot back into a lunge, then press off of your left heel to return to standing. Repeat on the other leg.

Bicep curl to shoulder press

Again, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Start with your arms hanging at your sides, then bend your elbows and lift the dumbbells to your chest. From there, press the dumbbells above your head, rotating your arms so that your palms are facing forward.

Sumo squats

For this move, your feet should be slightly wider than your shoulders, and you should be holding the dumbbells close to your chest. Lower your body into a squat, and when you stand back up, squeeze your glutes.

Tricep pushups

Go into a high plank position while holding a dumbbell in each hand. Lower your body into a pushup, and come back up to a high plank.

