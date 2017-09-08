Get a Better Butt With These 6 Exercises

We’ll admit it: We all want to boost our backsides. A stronger caboose doesn’t just look awesome, it also helps you crush your runs and excel at your favorite exercises, like jump squats and lunges. Want to work your glutes? In this circuit, fitness influencer Kelsey Wells shows you the best moves for a sculpted butt. Follow along to get your heart rate up—and watch your rear look better than ever.

Give her program a try with this workout she developed specifically for Health, or on the SWEAT app, which has more workouts by Kelsey, yogi Sjana Elise, and Kayla Itsines.

WATCH THE VID: 5 Booty-Burning Moves for a Better Butt

Double squat jumps: Stand, squat down to a classic squat, then quickly lower your booty another inch to pulse before swiftly standing up and jumping both feet off the ground. Repeat this double squat jump movement 12 times. If the double squat is too much for you, modify the exercise by doing single squat jumps instead.

Fire hydrant: Plant your hands and knees flat on the ground to get into a tabletop position on the mat. From here, keep your right leg bent and raise it to hip height to the side of your body, then lower it back down to the mat. Repeat this dog-at-fire-hydrant movement 12 times on each leg.

RELATED: 18 Moves to Tone Your Butt, Thighs, and Legs

Clamshell: Recline the left side of your body on the mat, propping your head up with your left hand and placing your right hand flat on the mat to stabilize your body. Stack both legs one on top of the other, your knees bent at a 45-degree angle. Zip your feet together as you draw your top knee away from the bottom knee, keeping the bottom knee glued to the mat and your upper body still. Let your top knee close to meet your bottom knee again. Repeat 12 times on each leg.

Single-leg lateral jump: From a standing straddle position, jump from one slightly bent leg to the other at either end of the mat, drawing in the leg that’s lifted off the ground toward the chest. Repeat 12 times.

WATCH THE VIDEO: The Best Move for Leaner Legs

Modified side plank leg raise: Start from a modified side plank with your left hand planted on the mat and your left knee resting on the ground for support. Extend your right leg straight. Raise your right leg to hip height, then lower it back toward the ground 12 times. Repeat 12 times on the left leg.

Pelvic curl and extension: Lie on your back with your feet planted flat on the floor. Raise your left leg straight toward the ceiling and lift and lower your hips 12 times, peeling your lower back off the ground each time your hips raise up. Complete this pelvic curl movement 12 times, then repeat on the other side, with your right leg raised toward to the ceiling. If this combo is too intense, modify the exercise by doing 12 reps of a classic glute bridge.

Repeat the entire circuit for a total of seven minutes.