Let’s face it, gym weight rooms can be daunting. Confusing equipment, massive barbells, guys with intimidating grunts—it can be overwhelming if you’re a weight-training newbie who is just looking for a simple way to strengthen and tone your arms. Don’t let those gym rats scare you off. In the video above, Kelsey Wells demos five basic arm workout moves that will make any gym beginner look like a pro...and leave the weight room feeling strong and powerful.

Bicep Curl

Start in a standing position, holding dumbbells at your waist. Keep your elbows close to your sides as you begin raise your dumbbells to your chest, palms facing inward. Lower back down to starting position, and repeat the movement 12 times.

Tricep Extension

Stand with your legs together and bend your knees slightly. Bring weights above your head with your palms facing together. Slowly bend your elbows so that weights are level to the nape of your neck, then raise them back up above your head. Keep your arms close to your head as your repeat this exercise 12 times.

Tricep Kickbacks

With your feet together, bend your knees slightly and lean forward, your body is at a 90-degree angle. Bring your elbows to your sides and bend your arms so weights are level with your armpits. Once you are in this position, kick your arms backward as your bring your weights just behind your hips. Repeat this movement 12 times.

Curl & Press

Like the bicep curl, come to a standing position with your arms at your sides. Draw your elbows in and lift your weights to your chest as you would in a standard bicep curl. From there, press your arms up and above your head, palms facing forward. Lower weights back down to your chest, and then release your arms to your sides. Repeat this 12 times.

Side Raise

Bring your arms to your sides, palms facing inwards. Raise both arms out so they create a 90-degree angle with your body. Repeat this movement 12 times.

