Kayla Itsines Shares Her Must-Have Gym Bag Essentials

The mega-popular Australian fitness trainer shares her recommendations on gym essentials, post-workout skincare, and more.
If you’re one of Kayla Itsines’ 11 million followers on Instagram, you know that her account shows an authentic glimpse into many parts of her life—her workouts, her family, her relationship with fiancé Tobi Pearce, her pregnancy, and her beauty routine. The mega-popular Australian fitness trainer is the founder of the beloved Bikini Body Guide and Sweat app, both of which have helped women all over the world gain confidence through fitness—and that makes us huge fans here at Health.
If you’ve ever tried Itsines’ Bikini Body Guide or the Sweat app, you know that her training style favors high-intensity, full-body workouts rather than isolating specific muscle groups. “It’s the training style that I’ve stuck to, and it’s something that’s helped women because it’s quick and easy,” Itsines says. Whenever she isn’t working out at the Sweat studios or training clients, she has a small room in her home that she devotes to her workouts.
Currently 29 weeks pregnant, Itsines has been modifying her typical routines and now has her at-home gym stocked with just a few basic necessities: resistance bands, a fitness mat (such as BalanceForm’s All-Purpose Mat, $13; amazon.com), a pair of light dumbbells, a medicine ball (such as AmazonBasics’ Medicine Ball, $22, amazon.com), and a foam stepping box (such as Titan Fitness’ Foam Pylometric Box $141, amazon.com). A big part of Itsines’ tried-and-true routine includes starting her day with a brisk, 30-minute walk—which she still does during pregnancy, just at a slower pace—on a treadmill.
To learn more about her life off the ‘gram, we tapped Itsines to ask her recommendations for gym essentials, post-workout skincare, and more. Below, you’ll find Itsines’ current favorites—from beauty products to fitness gear—that she swears by both inside and outside of the gym.
1
Fitness tracker
Itsines recommends investing in a good fitness tracker for the gym. She personally loves Apple products, including her Apple Watch. “My Apple watch is my life,” she says. “It has everything on it.”
2
Bluetooth headphones
3
Antibacterial wipes
Itsines is a huge advocate of bringing your own antibacterial wipes to the gym, and stresses how important it is to have wipes ready to use on your hands and to wipe down the equipment. “A lot of people think their sweat makes them break out, but it’s actually not, it’s their hands,” says Itsines. “Everything is so dirty. You’ll always want to clean your hands before touching your skin or face.” Try a handy value pack of single-use hand sanitizing wipes, like this 100-count option from Germ-X, that works perfectly for this purpose.
4
Cleansing oil
If she’s coming from a work commitment and has makeup on, Itsines prefers to clean all her makeup off before getting sweaty with a cleansing oil. She specifically likes Tatcha’s Pure One Step Camellia Cleansing Oil, which conveniently acts as a two-in-one makeup remover and cleanser.
5
High-quality sneakers
Itsines recommends always having “really, really good quality shoes, not just something that’s trending or cool at the moment.” Her personal favorite brand for running sneakers is Brooks. We like the top-rated Adrenaline GTS 19 sneakers by Brooks because of their comfortable and supportive construction paired with a super trendy design.
6
Gym bag
Itsines recommends all gym-goers have a reliable gym bag that “has a lot of compartments and a solid bottom, otherwise everything will get lost.” Our recommendation? Try a versatile gym backpack with many pockets, like this super trendy Stowe backpack from Alo Yoga, a brand Itsines is a big fan of.
7
Drunk Elephant skincare products
Pre-pregnancy, Itsines was obsessed with Drunk Elephant products, including the brand's Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil ($72; sephora.com), which she would often mix with the B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum ($52; sephora.com). She also loves the T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial, which she would indulge in about once a week, and calls it “the God product.”
8
Pregnancy skincare products
During her pregnancy, Itsines has been keeping her skincare routine super simple with a few products that she uses every day, including Palmer’s coconut oil ($5; walmart.com)—which she uses to rub on her belly—and La Roche-Posay’s daily moisturizer for sensitive skin ($30; dermstore.com). She also loves the charcoal soap from Envy U Skincare. “It’s really good for any sort of flare-ups, redness, or inflammation, and is also very calming,” she says.