Katie Austin’s Total-Body Workout Only Requires 2 Dish Towels

Just when you thought you made use of every household item that can double as gym equipment, fitness influencer Katie Austin is here to add another one to your list. That’s right, a dish towel can actually be used for a full-body workout, and Austin is here to show us how to get started. All you need are two dish towels and a tile or hardwood floor, and you’re ready to get your latest at-home workout under way.

Pike

Start in a pushup position with a dish towel under each foot. Engage your abdomen, and slide both feet up towards your chest, sticking your butt in the air. Do this for 30 seconds.

Side lunge

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, and place a dish towel under your right foot. Plant your left foot on the ground and slide your right foot out to the side, lowering your body down into a lunge. Stand up, and do this for 10 seconds on each side.

Spiders

Return to the pushup position with a towel under each foot. This time, instead of bringing both feet to your chest, pull your right foot out and up towards your right elbow, then repeat on the other side. Do this for 30 seconds.

