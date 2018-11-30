This Katie Austin Full-Body Workout Only Requires 60 Seconds and 2 Soup Cans

We all have weeks that are so busy there’s barely a second to think. On those crazed days, going to the gym might be the last thing on your agenda, but squeezing in a speedy workout session can actually help ease that built-up stress. And fitness influencer Katie Austin has just the routine you need to bust stress and give you a full-body, fat-burning workout. It’s quick, effective, and can be done without leaving the house. All you need are a few staples from your kitchen pantry: cans of soup. So grab your equipment and let’s get started.

Reverse lunge with bicep curl

Start with your feet shoulder-width apart, letting your arms hang down with a soup can in each hand. Then, step your right foot back and lower yourself into a lunge. At the same time, curl the soup cans up to your chest. Alternate legs.

Side lunge and overhead press

This time, step your right leg out to the side, lowering yourself into a side lunge. As you sit deep into the lunge, press the soup cans above your head. Repeat on the other leg.

V-up and press

Lay on the floor, and bend your arms to hold the soup cans at your chest. Lift your torso and legs off the ground, and bring your knees to your chest. At the same time, press the soup cans above your head. Then lower your torso, your knees, and the soup cans, and repeat.