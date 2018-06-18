We love fitness influencer Katie Austin for her super-fun, high-energy workouts–and her special attention to toning the all-important booty. Next time you need a quick workout that you can do anytime, anywhere, follow along with the video above. All you need is a resistance band–and you can still do this 15-minute sequence even if you don’t have one.

This short but efficient routine starts with a warmup complete with jumping Jacks and dynamic stretches. Don’t forget to inhale and exhale deeply as you get your body prepped to sweat.

Next, grab your resistance band (we like this set from Theraband) If you don’t have one, though, it’s totally okay to keep following along using just your body weight. Or, Austin says, grab a couple of hand weights or even cans from your pantry to make the moves harder.

With your arms straight in front of you, gently pulse them away from each other, stretching the band, to warm up your upper body.

Extend your arms over your head and pull down on the band one side at a time to start working your back muscles. Once you’re comfortable there, add a side lunge to the move to up the intensity.

After a few lunges on each side, extend your arms behind you, with a slight bend in your knees, and once again pulse the arms in and out.

Next, Austin shows you how to wrap the resistance band around your ankles (and later, your thighs) for a series of leg and booty exercises. Each one comes equipped with an easy addition to get your arms working, too.

Finally, you’ll remove your resistance band and make your way down to the floor or your mat for abs, a few final booty exercises, and a quick cool-down and stretch as your heart rate slows.

Finish by rolling out your shoulders to shake off the workout–and any stress or worries you’ve been carrying that day, Austin says.