All You Need for This Upper Body Workout is a Chair

Finding time to make it to the gym isn’t easy—and some days, it’s downright impossible. When you realize your regular sweat sesh just isn’t going to happen, try this upper-body routine from fitness influencer Katie Austin. It literally takes a minute, and all you need is a chair. Watch Austin demonstrate the three moves in the video above; then do each one for 20 seconds to strengthen your arms, shoulders, and core. No change of clothes, or post-workout shower necessary.

RELATED: Try This 15-Minute Resistance Band Routine to Work Your Entire Body and Re-Energize Your Day

Pushups

Get into a plank position with your hands on either side of the seat of the chair. Bend your elbows, keeping them close to your body, as you lower down toward the chair; push back up. Do as many as you can for 20 seconds.

Side Plank and Rotation

Start in a side plank position, with your left hand on the seat of the chair, and your right arm extended. Rotate your core as your bring your right hand through the space between your left arm and your body; then return to the start position. Repeat this move for 10 seconds and switch sides.

Tricep Dips

With your back to the chair, place your palms on the seat. Your knees should be bent at 90 degrees; your arm should be straight. Now bend your elbows to lower your body. When your elbows form a 90 degree-angle, push back up. That’s one rep. Repeat for 20 seconds.