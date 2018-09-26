All You Need Are 2 Soup Cans to Do This 60-Second Arm Workout

At-home workouts call for a little creativity: Maybe you’ve used a chair to do tricep dips, or a textbook to do oblique twists. But have you tried adding a soup can to your collection of everyday items that double as home gym equipment? If the answer is no, check out this how-to video by fitness influencer Katie Austin.

All you have to do is grab two soup cans from the pantry, and get ready to feel the burn in your arms for an intense 60 seconds. Incorporate this one-minute workout into your usual routine, or use it so squeeze in some strength training on crazy busy days.

Arm Circles

Holding a soup can each hand, raise your arms to the sides to form a ‘t’ shape with your body. Move your arms in small circles, as you walk your feet in place. Do this for 30 seconds.

Tricep Kickbacks

Stand with your feet together, and knees slightly bent. Lean your upper body forward and bend your elbows to bring the cans level with your chest, and tight to your sides. Keep your upper arms still, as you extend both hands behind you; then return to start. Repeat for 30 seconds.

Rotator Cuff and Step Out

Start with your feet together, and bend your elbows 90 degrees, holding the soup cans in front of you. Step your left leg out to the side and rotate both arms to the sides. Return to the start position and repeat with the right leg. Do this for 30 seconds.