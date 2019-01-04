3 Dumbbell Moves You Might Be Getting Wrong—and the Exact Right Way to Do Them

Adding dumbbells to your workout is a great way to challenge yourself and also seamlessly squeeze in some strength training. If you don’t regularly use weights, it can be easy to focus solely on the dumbbells and lose your form, meaning your muscles aren’t being exercised properly and you might get injured. Not to mention, you’ll look like a total rookie.

Luckily, fitness influencer Katie Austin is here to demonstrate the exact right way to do three popular dumbbell moves. You’ll feel the difference immediately (trust us!) and will be nailing these exercises in a matter of minutes, serving up total gym confidence.

Narrow squat

Make sure to keep your legs together and your back straight and don’t allow your knees to go over your toes.

Reverse lunge

Curl as you lunge, keeping your back straight and elbows static (only move your forearms). Don’t let your knees go over your toes.

Single-Arm Leg Deadlift

Slightly bend your supporting leg and keep your back straight as you reach down with one arm. Instead of opening your shoulders and hips, square your hips to the ground.

