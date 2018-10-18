3 Bodyweight Moves You Can Do Anytime, Anywhere

Maybe you’re bored at work, or stuck in the airport—and you get a serious urge to move your body. What can you do? Fitness influencer Katie Austin has the answer: use your own weight for a pick-me-up workout. That’s right, you can get your heart rate up and strength train using nothing more than, well, yourself. In video above, Austin demonstrates her three go-to moves for a quickie sweat sesh.

Standing obliques

With your feet a little wider than shoulder-width apart, and your hands next to your ears so your elbows are sticking out to the sides, raise your right knee up as you bring your right elbow down. Continue for 10 seconds, with your abdomen engaged. Then switch sides.

Squat and booty lift

With your feet shoulder-width apart, lower into a squat. Then push off of your heels, and as you stand, straighten your left leg behind you. Return to standing and repeat, this time straightening your right leg behind you. Continue alternating legs for 30 seconds.

One-legged knee push-up

Lower your body into a push-up position with your knees on the ground. Raise one leg up, extending it in a straight line behind you. Bend your elbows, and lower your chest to the ground. Push yourself back up, and repeat. Do this 10 seconds on each side.

