5 Moves That Kate Upton Swears by for a Stronger Body

Between her modeling career, her adorable daughter, and a pro-baseball- playing husband, with whom she travels, Kate Upton is B-U-S-Y. Fitting in exercise became simpler once she enlisted celeb trainer Ben Bruno to create quick, easy-to-follow workouts she could do anywhere. When Kate saw just how effective they were, she wanted to make them accessible to all women. And that’s how Strong4Me was born. Here, she’s sharing the very first workout in the 12-week program with you. Run through this series twice, and you’ll feel the burn!

Split Squat

Image zoom Images courtesy of Strong4Me Fitness

Stand with feet hip-width apart, then step back with your right foot into a staggered stance, hips square. Place your hands on hips, and draw shoulders back. Bend your back knee, and drop it straight down until your front thigh is parallel with the floor and your front knee makes a 90-degree angle (A). Hold for 10–15 seconds; then extend your legs to rise to the start (B). Do 10 on each leg.

Shoulder taps

Image zoom Images courtesy of Strong4Me Fitness

Start in a high plank position (A). One at a time, take your hand and tap the opposite shoulder (B). Return to the starting position, and repeat using the other arm (C). Do 8 on each arm.

“Eccentric” leg curl on stability ball

Image zoom Images courtesy of Strong4Me Fitness

Lie on the floor with your feet and lower legs on the top of the stability ball and your arms along your sides. Raise hips off the floor so your body is in a straight line and your core is tight (A). Pull the ball toward you slowly (B). Slowly straighten your legs, pushing the ball back. Repeat 10 times.

Hip thrust

Image zoom Images courtesy of Strong4Me Fitness

Start with your back on a bench, box, or another fixed object and your feet planted on the floor in front of you. Lower your hips down so your glutes almost come in contact with the floor (A). Press through your heels and squeeze your glutes to lift your hips until your body is in line with the top of the bench (B). Slowly return to starting position. Repeat 10 times, holding at top for 1 second each time.

Plank

Image zoom Images courtesy of Strong4Me Fitness

Lie facedown with your forearms on the floor and your elbows directly beneath your shoulders. Keep your feet flexed with the bottoms of your toes on the floor. Rise up on your toes so that only your forearms and toes touch the floor; draw your navel toward your spine, and tighten your buttocks. Hold for 45 seconds.

