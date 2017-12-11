Kate Hudson Hits the Reformer, Sofia Vergara Nails a Plank, and More Star Fitness Snaps You Missed Last Week

If you're like us and spent most of the weekend cozied up inside, you may need just a little extra #MondayMotivation to get back into workout-crushing mode this week. Thankfully, these five A-listers were busy documenting their fitness efforts over the past few days, and all the inspo you need is right here. Check out their impressive snaps. Then pick your fave and go follow suit.

Kate Hudson tones up with Pilates

Always my Number 1! #pilateslove 💕@nicolestuartla #WhoisMona #TheStones #FableticsFriday #FableticsCoFounder #GratzCadillac @fabletics A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Dec 8, 2017 at 11:11am PST

On Friday, the super-fit star smiled through a toning session with her Pilates trainer of nearly 20 years, Nicole Stuart. Her adorable matching sports bra and leggings? They are Fabletics, of course.

Shalita Grant bares her abs on a hike

Promise more #fitness videos coming soon!! #strongisthenewskinny A post shared by Shalita Grant (@shalitagrant) on Dec 8, 2017 at 9:32am PST

The NCIS: New Orleans actress declared #strongisthenewskinny in an Instagram caption of herself stretching it out on a hiking trail. Grant is dedicated to her healthy lifestyle, and promised "more #fitness videos coming soon!!"

Nina Dobrev busts a move

A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on Dec 5, 2017 at 4:08pm PST

Last Tuesday the actress and Reebok ambassador posted a clip of a hip-hop routine that made us want to get up and dance!

Sofia Vergara tops off a training session with a plank

The Modern Family stunner had a one-on-one session with celeb trainer Julio Cruz in Los Angeles over the weekend. We strongly suggest following Cruz on Instagram if you want more celebrity workout clips. Just watching his videos makes us sweat.

The Rock breaks out the chains

Hardcore Sunday. Kickin’ off the week right. #BigDogsEat #IronParadise ⛓💪🏾 A post shared by therock (@therock) on Dec 10, 2017 at 5:23pm PST

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was in for a shirtless sweat session with heavy chains on Sunday. And you can always count on the actor to share some words of motivation: "Let's get after it today on this hardcore Sunday," he says. "I always kick my weeks off on Sunday, not on Monday. I get a head start ... Let's roll!"