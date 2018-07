Kendall has said she likes to kick off her days with eggs, avocado, and oatmeal (all of which have landed spots on our list of the 20 Best Foods to Eat for Breakfast). Kim also opts for scrambled eggs or oatmeal, or a protein shake with fruit.

The sisters are doing mornings right. Health’s contributing nutrition editor, Cynthia Sass, RD, is a big fan of beginning the day with an energizing breakfast to support your metabolism, as long as your a.m. meals are rich in protein, healthy fat, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fiber (in other words, not that sugar-laden blueberry muffin from the coffee shop).

She recommends a veggie, herb, and avocado omelet with a side of fruit or a smoothie with fresh greens, other veggies, fruit, protein powder, almond milk, and fresh ginger root.