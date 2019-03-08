Raise your hand if you used to jump rope as a kid. Now raise your hand if you still do. No? Well, if you’re looking to transform your body, it’s time to pick that jump rope back up. Here’s why: It will get your heart pumping, torch mega calories, and improve your coordination and agility. Plus, it can be used to tone from head to toe. “This circuit is a form of HIIT; you are constantly switching gears and asking your body to adjust to challenges of strength training, using a rope,” says Kira Stokes, a celebrity trainer and creator of the Stoked Method, who designed and demoed this workout exclusively for Health readers. “It’s not going to be comfortable the first time you jump or the 10th time, but embrace it. You have to get uncomfortable to change.” Stay committed, says Stokes, and you’ll reap the rewards in as little as three to four weeks.

Jump rope circuit

Start here, repeating this jump sequence after each entire strength circuit.

20 seconds standard jumping; 10 seconds pick up the pace

20 seconds alternating feet; 10 seconds pick up the pace

20 seconds jacks; 10 seconds standard jumping

20 seconds hip rotations; 10 seconds standard jumping

20 seconds standard jumping; 10 seconds pick up the pace

20 seconds alternating feet; 10 seconds pick up the pace

On the final round, add in 60 seconds of fast-paced, back-to-back skills: 20 seconds alternating feet, 20 seconds jacks, and 20 seconds hip rotations.

Strength circuit 1

Repeat 3x without rest.

Rope overhead squat

Stand with feet slightly wider than hip-width apart and arms straight out in front of you at shoulder height, a folded rope (handles together) in hands. Pull rope taut, so that hands are slightly wider than hip-width (A). Keeping shoulders down and back, raise rope overhead as you sit down into a squat (B). Drive up from heels and engage glutes to return to “A.” Do 15 reps.

Reverse lunge with rope rotation

Start with feet hip-width apart and arms out in front of you at shoulder height, a folded rope (handles together) in hands. Pull rope taut, so hands are slightly wider than hip-width (A). Step back with right foot, lowering right knee until it’s about 1–2 inches from the ground, forming 90-degree angles with legs, while rotating torso to left (B). Return to “A” and then repeat on other side; continue alternating. Do 10–12 reps per leg.

Panther rope core stabilization

Start on all fours with hands underneath shoulders and knees slightly wider than hips and a folded rope (handles together) in a straight line, anchored under your hands. Lift knees two inches off the ground, and grab the rope with left hand and begin to pull. Remember: The rope will not move as it’s anchored to the ground with your right hand. Hold tension for 5 seconds, then repeat with the other hand; this is one rep. Do 5 total.

STRENGTH CIRCUIT 2

Repeat 3x without rest.

One-legged deadlift with rope chop

Begin with a folded rope draped diagonally across body, right hand holding non-handled end over right shoulder and left hand on handled end at left waist; lift right foot (A). With left knee soft, back flat, and core strong, hinge forward, extending right leg behind you while chopping rope across body so it hits outside of left foot (B). Swing rope back over shoulder, to return to “A.” Do 12 reps; switch sides and repeat.

Hollow hold rope crunch

Get into a hollow hold, with tailbone tucked, glutes engaged, and core tight. Hold folded rope (handles together) taut with hands slightly wider than shoulders over chest (A); hold for 2–3 seconds. Then, using abs, draw knees in toward chest, lifting up to tailbone while guiding rope over knees and under feet (B) as you extend legs out to return to hollow hold (C); hold for 2–3 seconds. Reverse motion to return to “A.” This is one rep. Aim for 10–12 reps.

Glute bridge rope combo

Lie faceup with knees bent and feet flat on ground. Hold a folded rope (handles together) taut over chest with hands wider than shoulder-width apart (A). Drive through heels to lift glutes off the ground as you guide rope overhead to touch the floor behind you (B). Reverse motion back to “A.” Slide heels forward a few inches, roll up, coming to sit on tailbone, and then rotate torso to the left (C) and then right; keep rope taut. Return to “A” and then repeat. Do 12 reps.

5 Tips to Jump Like a Pro

You want to have a slight drop or tuck of the tailbone and squeeze your pelvis and abs.

You don’t need to make big jumps; aim to get a quarter to a half an inch off of the ground.

Keep your wrists close to your torso, and don’t swing your entire arm— that wastes about three times as much energy.

Don’t grip the rope too tightly—doing so will fatigue your forearms faster. Try to keep them loose but firm.

Land on the balls of feet. Hitting with your heels causes too much impact.

