Jennifer Lopez's abs have been getting most of the attention lately (with good reason), but her newest Instagram photo is all about her other famous body part: her butt.

The new photo, shared on Instagram over the weekend, shows the Bronx queen sprawled out on a mesh hammock, looking into the distance. "I summertime #julybaby #leoseason," she wrote in the caption, also crediting her photographer, Ana Carballosa (@lacarba).

J.Lo's wearing a strappy, burgundy one-piece swimsuit that she's been photographed in before—but while the swimsuit is super cute, the main focus of the photo is her glutes and hamstrings. Even an Instagram account simply called "@squats" felt the need to comment with three fire emojis.

ICYMI, J.Lo just turned 50 years old on July 24, and tbh, looking that good at 50 (or any age, really) takes work and time—which isn't something J.Lo has a ton of (she just wrapped her "It's My Party" tour, FYI). Because she's tight on time, one of J.Lo's trainers, Tracy Anderson, likes to do workouts in a heated room. "Doing workouts in a warm and humid environment makes your muscles more pliable," she wrote in a previous article for Health.

In the same article, Anderson showed five different J.Lo-inspired moves to help tone your backside. While the workout incorporated some typical butt-building moves like lunges and side kicks, there was an added element: ankle weights. According to Anderson, those ankle weights are meant to give "a little extra love to the derrière" by adding an extra strength-training element to leg work.

And of course, no J.Lo article is complete without at least a mention of what it takes to get her signature abs. According to J.Lo's other trainer, David Kirsch, one of her go-to ab moves is side-plank oblique crunches. "It’s perfect for when you need to focus on shaping and toning not only the obliques but the entire core," he told Health previously.

Clearly, all her hard work has paid off. Happy belated to our fave Leo—keep those swimsuit pics comin'.

