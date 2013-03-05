Jillian Michaels: Too Tired to Work Out?

Everyone has those days when it seems like it's impossible to find the motivation to work out.

And guess what? We mean everyone--even The Biggest LoserÂ trainer Jillian Michaels has days when she just doesn't want to exercise.

"There are so many days when I honestly think I would rather stick a needle in my eye than go to the gym," says Michaels. "Then I think OK, when I don't go to the gym, how do I feel?"

In this video, ourÂ March issue cover model and author ofÂ Slim for Life, shares her tricks for making yourself work out, even if it's the last thing you want to do.

